Photos: Tom Brady Appears To Be Enjoying His New Boat

While he’s most focused on the home stretch of the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady also found the time recently to buy a new boat.

The purchase itself was controversial. Many people were not happy with the optics of Brady purchasing a multi-million dollar toy after TB12Inc, his personal wellness and fitness company, received a $1 million government PPP loan.

Now, Brady likely used his and his wife Gisele’s own money to purchase the boat, but that didn’t stop the public from calling the 43-year-old quarterback out. On Tuesday, Brady posted pictures of himself on the boat, named “Viva a Vida.”

You can see one of them below, captured by a Twitter user who clearly wasn’t happy with Brady’s recent buy.

You are bragging about a boat that you paid with PPP money that you illegally received a government loan of over $1 million as part of a program meant to aid small businesses with a 500 employees amid the COVID-19 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/4DmHSUYnyE — Yaread moe (@moe_abdella) December 15, 2020

You can get an even more in-depth look at Brady’s boat in the video below.

Brady may be feeling the heat because of his new luxury purchase, but judging by the pictures he put up yesterday, it doesn’t seem to be weighing on him too much.