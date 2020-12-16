The Spun

Photos: Tom Brady Appears To Be Enjoying His New Boat

Tom Brady gets ready to pass for the BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While he’s most focused on the home stretch of the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady also found the time recently to buy a new boat.

The purchase itself was controversial. Many people were not happy with the optics of Brady purchasing a multi-million dollar toy after TB12Inc, his personal wellness and fitness company, received a $1 million government PPP loan.

Now, Brady likely used his and his wife Gisele’s own money to purchase the boat, but that didn’t stop the public from calling the 43-year-old quarterback out. On Tuesday, Brady posted pictures of himself on the boat, named “Viva a Vida.”

You can see one of them below, captured by a Twitter user who clearly wasn’t happy with Brady’s recent buy.

You can get an even more in-depth look at Brady’s boat in the video below.

Brady may be feeling the heat because of his new luxury purchase, but judging by the pictures he put up yesterday, it doesn’t seem to be weighing on him too much.


