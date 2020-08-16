Photos: Tom Brady Shows Off His NFL Body Transformation

Tom Brady has been through a lot over the course of his 20-year NFL career. The six-time Super Bowl champion’s body has changed quite a bit during that time, too.

The star NFL quarterback somehow looks better at 43 than he did at 23.

Brady took to social media on Sunday afternoon to show off his body transformation. Of course, he’s giving credit to his fitness and nutrition method, TB12.

“Pre and Post TB12 Method,” Brady wrote.

Hey, it’s hard to argue with results like that.

Brady is currently preparing for season No. 1 in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers quarterback is less than a month away from making his regular season debut in New Orleans.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he’s not worrying about Brady being ready.

“Yeah he’s probably the least of my worries right now,” Arians said Thursday, per ESPN. “He’s where he needs to be. We need to get more live reps. Blocking, tackling — this game’s a blocking and tackling game. Fourteen days to block and tackle. Is that enough? And I hate tackling ourselves. We don’t want to road-block ourselves, but we’ve gotta get ready to play a game. I think that’s the biggest disadvantage — not being in pads and not playing fast.”

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Sept. 13. The game will be on FOX.