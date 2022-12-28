Photos: Tom Brady Spends Christmas With His 3 Children

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with a fan after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had to spend his Christmas Day gearing up for a game against the Cardinals. However, that didn't stop him from celebrating the holiday with his children.

Brady held a belated Christmas celebration with all three of his children, Benjamin, Jack and Vivian, on Tuesday.

Prior to this celebration, Benjamin and Vivian spent time in Brazil with their mother, Gisele Bundchen. She shared photos of their trip on Instagram.

Brady, meanwhile posted photos from his Christmas gathering on his Instagram story.

Check them out:

Brady's initial post showed a drawing of his three children as anime characters. He then shared a photo of his actual children posing by the Christmas tree.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also gave his children a shoutout on TV following the Bucs' win on Sunday.

"Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon," Brady said.

This holiday season must have been different for Brady and Bundchen's children due to their divorce, but it's nice to see them all smiling.