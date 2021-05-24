Tom Brady Shares Photos From 1st Offseason Workout With Teammates

It’s been a long offseason – not quite as long as the last one, but longer than it should be – but we’re only weeks away from the start of NFL training camp. And Tom Brady is ready to get started with a good old-fashioned offseason workout.

On Monday, Brady shared some photos of his first day throwing with teammates on his personal Instagram account. Working across the street from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, he was joined by backup QBs Blaine Gabbert an Ryan Griffin among others.

“Great day with the boys,” Brady wrote. “Starting to feel like football season again.”

Brady then posted a picture of himself racing Gabbert and Griffin. Despite him being pretty clearly behind in the photo he shared, he promised that he didn’t come in last.

“I promise this isn’t how the race ended,” Brady wrote, tagging Gabbert and Griffin.

More workouts….across from Raymond James Stadium. pic.twitter.com/S6FDxIkf3Z — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 24, 2021

Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski were among the other Bucs to take part in today’s session.

More Bucs working with Brady at the spring home of the Yankees. Brady posted these on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OrAoAclZow — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 24, 2021

2020 saw Tom Brady capture his fourth Super Bowl title in seven years. It was his first without Bill Belichick as his coach.

Brady threw for 40 touchdowns – the second-most of his career – and won all three playoff games on the road before leading the Bucs to an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In the ensuing offseason, the Buccaneers didn’t lose any of their starters or major contributors. They are in an ideal position to repeat.