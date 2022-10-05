Practice Update For Cameron Brate After Scary Concussion

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was knocked out of Sunday night's game with a concussion.

When the Bucs returned to practice on Wednesday, Brate was reportedly not present.

We should know more on Brate's status when head coach Todd Bowles speaks later, but this obviously isn't a great sign for his availability for this Sunday.

Brate absorbed a big collision in the first half of Sunday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He exited the game for a few plays but later returned before complaining of concussion symptoms at halftime.

The Bucs' handling of the veteran tight end drew criticism, particularly after the recent situation involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL released an official statement on Brate last night, saying the league's spotters determined he was hit in the shoulder and not the head.

“Immediately following the game, the NFL contacted team and unaffiliated medical personnel to gather information concerning the injury sustained by Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate,” the NFL said in a statement, via ProFootballTalk. “The league reviewed the information with the NFL Players Association. Based on the standardized gameday reports, it is clear to both parties that the spotters in the booth concluded that Brate was hit in the shoulder and therefore did not trigger the concussion protocols. As soon as medical personnel identified concussion symptoms, they removed Brate from the game.”

Tampa Bay will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.