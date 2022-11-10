Predicting When Tom Brady Will Actually Retire From NFL

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Eventually, Tom Brady will have to retire from the NFL. It's a move that he was about to make this past offseason before changing his mind just 40 days later.

So, when will Brady walk away from the game that he has dominated for two decades? If we had to predict his future, we're going to say he'll play one more season before walking away from the game, retiring after the 2023 season.

Despite the Buccaneers' struggles this season, Brady is completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,547 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. Just this past weekend, he led a game-winning drive with less than a minute remaining.

Although we're predicting Brady will play next season, we don't believe it'll be with the Buccaneers.

Brady is set to be a free agent this offseason. He did spread out his cap hit over the next four years to help out Tampa Bay though.

With the Buccaneers dealing with a ton of question marks at the moment, it makes sense for him to consider other options.

Let's not forget that Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see a few teams -- with rosters ready to win right now -- pursue him.

When do you think Brady will retire from the NFL?