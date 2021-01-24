Pregame Update On Antoine Winfield Jr. Doesn’t Sound Good

Slowing down Aaron Rodgers is already a difficult task to begin with. To make matters worse, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be without one of their top defensive backs for the NFC Championship game.

On Friday, the Buccaneers announced that rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. would be a game-time decision for today’s showdown with the Packers due to an ankle injury.

An official decision hasn’t been made yet, but the most recent update on Winfield is quite concerning. NFL Network’s James Palmer shared the latest on the Minnesota product just moments ago.

“Antoine Winfield just went through one of the longest on field workouts I’ve ever seen,” Palmer wrote on Twitter. “A lot of eyeballs on him has he went through drills. The group talked to him for a while and then patted him on the back as he walked off the field. There was optimism, now doesn’t look good.

Winfield played a huge role in the Buccaneers’ win over the Saints last weekend, forcing a crucial fumble in the the third quarter that completely changed the game.

Tampa Bay will have to start Mike Edwards if Winfield is unable to suit up.

Although the Buccaneers might not have Winfield this afternoon, the defense will have Vita Vea back in the lineup. He suffered an ankle fracture in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff for the NFC Championship game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.