Prison Sentence Announced For Ex-NFL Star Kellen Winslow II

Former Pro Bowl tight end Kellen Winslow is going to jail for a long time after being convicted of rape and other serious crimes last month.

On Wednesday, Winslow was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court. Per ESPN, the sentence is the maximum for the charges Winslow was convicted of.

Winslow was convicted of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public. He declined to speak at his sentencing today.

Winslow’s attorney Marc Carlos attributed his actions to serious head trauma he received while playing football. Carlos said that Winslow has accepted responsibility and intends to get help for his issues.

The son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, Kellen Winslow II was a star at Miami (FL) and went No. 6 overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2004 NFL Draft.

After playing just two games in his first two seasons, he exploded onto the NFL scene in 2006, making 89 receptions for 875 yards and three touchdowns. The following year, he made the Pro Bowl after making 82 receptions for a career-high 1,102 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2009, the Browns traded Winslow to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who gave him a then-record six-year, $36 million extension. He played three seasons in Tampa, recording 218 receptions for 2,377 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Winslow’s NFL soon faded though starting with his trade to the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He waived before the 2012 season, and played one game for the New England Patriots that year.

Winslow spent the 2013 season with the New York Jets then never played in the NFL again afterwards.