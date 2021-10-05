Prominent Sports Radio Host Wants 1 Thing From Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been doing a weekly show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, co-hosted by veteran sportscaster Jim Gray.

Of course, the company is hoping Christopher Russo – the Mad Dog himself – would promote the new show. However, Russo made it abundantly clear he doesn’t want to promote the show until he hears one thing from Brady.

Russo wants a “thank you.”

Here’s what he said, via Mediaite.

“They’ve been begging me to promote it…when Tom sends me a text saying, ‘Chris it’s great to be on the channel, great to be part of it’ as everybody else does…when I get that (from Brady) then I will promote that show like you wouldn’t believe.”

According to the report from Mediaite, Russo receives a “thank you” from everyone who has joined the channel.

“Russo claims everybody who joined his channel in the last 13 years sends him a thank you note, even former NFL punter and current Mad Dog Radio star Pat McAfee,” the report said.

Perhaps Russo should thank Brady for driving traffic to his channel, rather than waiting on a thank you from the star quarterback. Brady is a little busy trying to hunt down another Super Bowl title.