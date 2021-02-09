Tony Kornheiser Makes A Bold Prediction For Tom Brady

Tom Brady made it a magnificent seven on Sunday, earning his seventh Super Bowl ring with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser thinks that will be the last title TB12 wins as an NFL quarterback, even as the GOAT says that he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates will be back on this stage again.

This afternoon on Pardon the Interruption, Kornheiser made his case for why Brady is “done” winning championships and won’t get back to the Super Bowl again before his Super Bowl LV counterpart Patrick Mahomes does.

“This was the great win in Brady’s life. He showed Bill Belichick that he could win without him. I don’t think the motivation will be there. He’s going to be 44 years old. I know everybody says you can never bet against Tom Brady. I am.”

“Brady’s done.” – Tony Kornheiser on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at 5:47pm 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TiiSuKAgPZ — PTI (@PTI) February 9, 2021

This is certainly a bold take from Tony. Without question, the Belichick angle provided Brady with a little bit of added incentive this time around.

However, finding motivation has never been an issue for TB12. He’s the most focused and dedicated quarterback in the game at the age of 43.

We’re not willing to say this is the last we’ll hear from him on the pro football’s grandest stage.