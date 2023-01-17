Punishment Could Be Coming For Tom Brady's Dirty Move

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, Tom Brady may have committed a dirty play against Malik Hooker.

As Hooker was returning a fumble, Brady tried to slide into his ankle. A video clip of this play immediately went viral on Twitter.

Even though Brady wasn't penalized on the field for this play, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks it's possible the league disciplines the veteran quarterback.

After all, there are a lot of people on social media dissecting Brady's questionable slide tackle.

Here's what Florio had to say, via ProFootballTalk:

Brady has, in the past, used his shoe as a weapon when sliding. A decade ago, he was fined $10,000 for putting a foot in the crotch of Ravens safety Ed Reed. Brady has done similar things since then, without incident. He should definitely be fined for this one. And he should be criticized for his expression of I’m-not-getting-my-way frustration

Brady has not yet been asked about this slide.

We'll see if the NFL hands Brady a fine for this play.