Punishment Revealed For The 2 Super Bowl Streakers

There was a brief “interruption” during Super Bowl LV as a pair of streakers took to the field and starting running around. Those fans were promptly arrested and charged, and today they were sentenced.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer have accepted one year of probation as part of a plea deal. The two pleaded no contest to trespassing charges.

As part of the agreement, they will each have to give 100 hours of community service, a $500 fine and letters of apology to the NFL. Hillsborough County Judge Jack Gutman warned the two that their actions could have endangered others.

“I think you can tell by now, what might have been amusing back during the Super Bowl was not very amusing,” Judge Gutman said. “It inconvenienced a lot of people. You exposed people to injury. And hopefully you learned your lesson about all this. It’s not funny at all.”

Remember Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade? He has a hearing today where a misdemeanor trespass charge will be resolved with a plea agreement for 100 hours of community service, one year of probation, per his attorney, Luis Cartaya. Our story from February: https://t.co/UbOoS8g8or — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 29, 2021

Andrade made his streaking to promote an adult website and wore yellow shoes with a pink shirt for the occasion. Per the Tampa Bay Times, Schaffer stepped onto the field first during the game in order to distract security for Andrade.

Andrade then made his way onto the field, where millions of people around the world got to see a glimpse of him.

After receiving his sentence, Andrade pledged not to streak again.

“No more streaking,” Andrade said. “I promise.”