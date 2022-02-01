5 Quarterbacks The Bucs Could Trade For This Offseason

The news is official. Tom Brady is retiring, and as a result, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a new quarterback.

There are a few directions the team could go in. They could sign a stopgap veteran, draft their quarterback of the future or both. They could roll the dice on Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask, which would be an absolutely stunning move.

Then, there’s what might be the most logical option: trading for an established veteran. Even with the Bucs facing a number of critical free agent decisions, they are likely to have a roster that is conducive to competing in 2022, provided they have a competent QB in place.

Also, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians turns 70 in October. No way he wants to be part of a rebuild at this stage of his career.

So with that in mind, here are five capable veterans the Buccaneers could trade for, ranging from superstar status to serviceable starter.

Aaron Rodgers

Without question, the biggest fish Tampa Bay (or any team) could land on the trade market. Playoff disappointment aside, Rodgers played at his usual MVP level during the 2021 season and there’s no reason to expect him to fall off in 2022.

The 38-year-old Rodgers was the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and will continue to be in the coming weeks and months. If the Bucs could land him, it would be a grand slam, though there’s no guarantee Rodgers leaves Green Bay and we aren’t sure if the Packers would want to deal him to an NFC team if he did.

Russell Wilson

There where whispers of discord between Wilson, the coaching staff and front office leading up to the 2021 season, but this month, the Seattle Seahawks seemingly made it clear they do not want to deal their franchise quarterback.

Wilson, 33, is signed through the 2023 season and still performing at a high level, even though injuries limited him this past season. There are going to be more Russ trade rumors this offseason. Will the Bucs get involved?

Kirk Cousins

From Wilson to Cousins, there is a definite drop-off in quality of play. However, you pretty much know what you’re going to get with Cousins, who has missed only two games in the last seven seasons and is only under contract for next year.

In four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has passed for 16,387 yards, 124 touchdowns and only 36 interceptions. Impressive numbers, though you can’t help but be left wanting “more” from the 10-year veteran when you watch him play.

Still, Cousins should be able to do enough to get the Bucs to the playoffs in 2022, if they acquire him.

Jimmy Garoppolo

As Cousins is a step down from Wilson, so is Garoppolo from Cousins. Jimmy G wins games (33-14 as a regular season starter) and has made two NFC Championship Game appearances and one Super Bowl trip in the last three seasons, but he’s not the type of guy who carry you in a big spot.

With Trey Lance ready to take over, Garoppolo is expendable. The 49ers will almost assuredly trade him this offseason; it’s just a matter of if Tampa Bay would be interested.

Deshaun Watson

Okay, this is the wild card option. Watson was arguably a top-five quarterback following the 2020 season, but he didn’t play at all this year due to his ongoing legal issues. He’s still facing over 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

We’re not even sure Watson will ever play in the NFL again. If he does though, maybe the Bucs feel his talent is worth rolling the dice on, despite his questionable character.