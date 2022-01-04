Randy Moss Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

The story of Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season was undoubtedly Antonio Brown storming off the field after a public tirade during Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. The wide receiver went into the locker room, ending his afternoon and perhaps his time in the NFL.

The league has been left to deal with the fallout from Brown’s meltdown over the last 24 hours. The latest to weigh in on the drama was Randy Moss.

On ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” host Suzy Kolber asked the Hall-of-Fame wideout if he thought Brown deserved another shot with an NFL team.

“No I don’t, Suzy,” Moss said, per NFL on ESPN. “I’ve said this time and time again about the code, the brotherhood, and let me say it again. We don’t care as players what you do during the week. We care about the three hours that we come together as one. I know that there are a lot of people that are going to be talking about the mental health issues. If it’s a mental health issue for Antonio Brown, so be it, let it be serious. But the way that we’re taking mental health issues in our country is very serious, so I don’t want it to be a cop-out where you’re taking mental health over here versus stupidity. You look at some of the things that Antonio Brown did yesterday, that was stupid.

“One thing that really stood out to me that I was just shaking my head ‘oh no,’ I know what kind of teammate, I know what type of person Mike Evans is. I know what he stands for. And for Mike Evans to go over there and try to calm Antonio Brown because ‘you need to fight with me, we’re here to play football’ but Antonio Brown took it upon himself, ‘you know what, the heck with all you guys.’ So to answer your question, Suzy, will he be on another team? The question is, who would want to play with Antonio Brown?”

"Will he be on another team? The question is, who would want to play with Antonio Brown?" —@RandyMoss pic.twitter.com/ipthHb0GiT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2022

NFL insider Adam Schefter quickly answered Moss’ last thought.

“Let me answer that for you, he’s not going to play in the NFL ever again,” Schefter added. “That was the ultimate walk-off.”

Head coach Bruce Arians may have said after Sunday’s game that Brown is “no longer a Buc”, but Tampa Bay has yet to release the veteran wide receiver. Reports indicate that the Buccaneers plan to cut ties with the 33-year-old soon, but are working with the league on the particulars.

If Tampa no longer wants to deal with Brown, it seems unlikely that any other team would take him on.

That means Sunday’s antics very likely might’ve been the last we’ll see of Brown in the NFL.