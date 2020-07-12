Randy Moss Responds To Offer From Bucs QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is attempting to do some more recruiting to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers’ new quarterback has already successfully gotten Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement. Gronk un-retired and forced a trade from New England to Tampa Bay.

It looks like Brady, 42, wants more help in Florida, though. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback sent a message to his old wide receiver, Randy Moss.

“Hey Randy, Bucs red would look good on you! Have a few snaps left?” Brady (jokingly?) tweeted at Moss earlier this week.

Moss, 43, has not played in the NFL since 2012. His playing days are long over.

“Really…..come tryout 4 this team??I won’t make that team wit dem boys!!Ill take my memories and RUNNNNNN!” Moss tweeted back at Brady. “And miss u brother.”

Sun nite in Buffalo??4tds in the 1st half!We all rocked that nite!!Thanks 4 the memories TB!Really…..come tryout 4 this team??I won't make that team wit dem boys!!Ill take my memories and RUNNNNNN!❤❤❤❤❤ and miss u brother👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) July 10, 2020

Moss is one of the greatest NFL wide receivers of all-time, but Father Time doesn’t care much about that. The 43-year-old former wide receiver likely doesn’t have much left.

Thankfully for Brady, his wide receivers in Tampa Bay are pretty talented as is. The Bucs have one of the deepest skill position units in all of football, led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Brady shouldn’t find it too difficult finding open wide receivers in Tampa Bay this fall.

The Bucs are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at New Orleans.