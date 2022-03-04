Recently Retired Bucs Star Has Important Life Announcement

Recently retired Bucs guard Ali Marpet is living life to the fullest.

Marpet recently announced his retirement from the NFL and is now happily engaged. He put the announcement on his Instagram on Friday afternoon.

Anyone living their best life better than retired Bucs G Ali Marpet? Congrats on the engagement. Winning at life. pic.twitter.com/r6YJ9hWp9r — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 4, 2022

Marpet shocked the football world when he announced his retirement earlier this week. After all, he’s only 28 years old and figured to still have many great years ahead.

He was considered one of the Bucs’ best offensive linemen after finishing off his first Pro Bowl season.

Per Jenna Laine of ESPN, he made the decision due to his overall health.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet said on Instagram. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, and Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

Replacing him at left guard is another challenge that the Bucs will face this offseason. About a month ago, quarterback Tom Brady also announced he was done after 22 years in the NFL.