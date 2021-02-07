Report: Bruce Arians Could Step Down After Super Bowl Win

At 68 years old, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is no spring chicken. But is it possible that the 45-year NFL veteran could be coaching in his final game in Super Bowl LV?

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there’s a greater-than-zero percent chance that the Super Bowl will be his last game. Per the report, Arians may step down if his Bucs win the Super Bowl. In that scenario, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles would be promoted to head coach.

Of course, the entire report was under the qualifier of “could.” And Arians has already stated publicly that he plans to be back for the 2021 season.

But winning the Super Bowl has a habit of changing peoples’ perspectives. We’ve seen plenty of players retire after Super Bowl wins, but very few coaches.

The last head coach to retire after winning the Super Bowl was Dick Vermeil after leading the Rams to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. But he unretired soon after and coached the Kansas City Chiefs for several years before retiring for good.

Bill Parcells also retired briefly after winning Super Bowl XXV with the Giants before coming back just a few years later.

The only head coach who has retired after winning the Super Bowl and stayed retired is Bill Walsh, who left coaching for good after winning Super Bowl XXIII with the 49ers.

So even if Arians does decide to walk away from the game, he might not be gone for good.

But once again, all of this appears to hinge on the Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV tonight.