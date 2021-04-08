The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the jackpot when quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents to Florida after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians earned his second Super Bowl – and first as a head coach – with Brady under center. Tampa Bay took down Kansas City in an impressive 31-9 win to give Brady his seventh title.

Following a tremendous season, Brady inked a contract extension to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. But what if, God forbid, something happens to Tom Brady during the 2021 season?

On Thursday afternoon, Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud laid out the team’s plan for its backup quarterback position. According to Stroud, the team will likely re-sign veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

While the Panthers reportedly are making QB Teddy Bridgewater available for a trade, the Bucs are not believed to be involved in any such efforts. It’s more likely they re-sign veteran Blaine Gabbert. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 8, 2021

Gabbert is a former first-round pick who didn’t need to do much during the 2020 season. He only saw significant action during one game, against the Detroit Lions.

He torched the Lions in the second half, connecting on 9-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The former first-round pick also added 15 yards on two carries.

Tampa Bay won’t expect Gabbert to see the field much during the 2021 season even if it does decide to re-sign him. Brady has started all 16 games in four-straight seasons going back to his four-game suspension in 2016.

In fact, Brady hasn’t missed a game – apart from that suspension – since the 2008 season.