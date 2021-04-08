The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Buccaneers Have A Plan At Backup Quarterback

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the jackpot when quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents to Florida after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians earned his second Super Bowl – and first as a head coach – with Brady under center. Tampa Bay took down Kansas City in an impressive 31-9 win to give Brady his seventh title.

Following a tremendous season, Brady inked a contract extension to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. But what if, God forbid, something happens to Tom Brady during the 2021 season?

On Thursday afternoon, Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud laid out the team’s plan for its backup quarterback position. According to Stroud, the team will likely re-sign veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert is a former first-round pick who didn’t need to do much during the 2020 season. He only saw significant action during one game, against the Detroit Lions.

He torched the Lions in the second half, connecting on 9-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The former first-round pick also added 15 yards on two carries.

Tampa Bay won’t expect Gabbert to see the field much during the 2021 season even if it does decide to re-sign him. Brady has started all 16 games in four-straight seasons going back to his four-game suspension in 2016.

In fact, Brady hasn’t missed a game – apart from that suspension – since the 2008 season.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.