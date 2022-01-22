Report: Buccaneers Teammates “Bracing” For Tom Brady’s Retirement

In just over 24 hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

According to a new report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora, it might be Tom Brady’s last game. La Canfora cited several sources – including some “very close to the quarterback” – that suggested Brady might be in his last season.

Some Buccaneers teammates are reportedly “bracing” for the quarterback to step away after the 2021 season. With the Buccaneers facing a challenge to keep its roster together heading into 2022, there is growing sentiment that Brady might call it a career.

Here’s what a few sources told La Canfora, via CBS Sports:

“He hasn’t signaled one way or the other what he’s going to do,” said one source close to Brady, “and maybe he doesn’t know himself. But it wouldn’t be surprising if this was the end.” One Bucs source said: “Nothing’s been said, but there is a sense among some guys in the locker room that this is it, one way or the other. It’s just little things here or there they are picking up on. Maybe it turns out to be nothing.”

This is hardly the first time Tom Brady retirement talk has floated around. In fact, it’s not even the first time this week that Brady’s retirement has been talked about.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do,” said Rob Ninkovich on ESPN’s Get Up.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich responded to Ninkovich’s report with a simple answer. “Tom’s playing at a high level, man. I’ll leave it at that,” Leftwich said.

Brady will eventually step away from the game. Does he want to be playing at a high level when he decides to call it a career?

If so, it could happen soon.