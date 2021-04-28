Report: Bucs Expected To Bring Back Veteran Quarterback

Antonio Brown and Cameron Brate aren’t the only members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl squad rejoining the 2021 team today. The Bucs are now expected to bring back a veteran quarterback who held the clipboard for Tom Brady.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are expected to re-sign backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. The move is believed to be the next one on their list after re-signing Brown earlier today.

Gabbert had just 49 snaps for the Buccaneers in 2020 – none in the playoffs. He threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns, mostly in mop up duty for the Bucs against the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Nevertheless, Gabbert got his ring after 10 NFL seasons with five different teams. Not bad for someone who didn’t even play in 2019.

Blaine Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he struggled for three straight years, going 5-22 while completing just 53-percent of his passes.

He spent the next three years as a backup on the San Francisco 49ers, going 4-9 between 2015 and 2016. Then between 2017 and 2018, he spent one year with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, going a combined 4-4.

Gabbert’s NFL career seemed all but done when he joined the Buccaneers in 2019 as Jameis Winston’s backup. The team liked him enough to make him Tom Brady’s understudy the following year and the results speak for themselves.

Will Blaine Gabbert get any starts as the Bucs quarterback in 2021?