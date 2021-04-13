Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines when the team signed a veteran running back.

The Buccaneers added free agent running back Giovani Bernard to running back room, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Bernard reportedly received a one-year deal.

Both Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians were heavily involved in persuading Bernard to sign with the Bucs, according to a report from Pelissero. “Tom Brady and Bruce Arians both personally recruited Bernard, one of the NFL’s best receiving backs, after his release from Cincinnati,” Pelissero said.

So why did Brady and Arians make such a hard run at Bernard? Well, according to Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, the team desperately needed a pass-catching back.

Why did the Bucs sign Giovani Bernard on Monday? Tampa Bay backs had easily the most drops (17) of any team in the NFL last year, and Bernard should bring improved pass blocking as well. We explain here: https://t.co/WdViPy7p07 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 13, 2021

A pass-catching running back was always in the cards for the Buccaneers immediately after they signed Brady in free agency. The seven-time Super Bowl champion heavily relies on his running backs to catch the ball.

Unfortunately, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones struggled in that role during the 2020 season. There was a connection between the Buccaneers and former Brady teammate James White before he re-signed with the New England Patriots.

After missing out on White, Tampa Bay knew it needed to address the running back room. It didn’t take long for the Buccaneers to strike after the Cincinnati Bengals released Bernard last week.