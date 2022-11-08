Report: Bucs Star 'Extremely Frustrated' By Coaching Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During the first half of Sunday's Bucs-Rams game, longtime CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported on some possible discord on the Tampa Bay sideline.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was "extremely frustrated," according to Wolfson. Fournette was not happy that he was not on the field at all during a 10-play second quarter march that ended in a Ryan Succop field goal.

Rookie backup Rachaad White carried the ball five times for 18 yards on the drive, while third-stringer Ke'Shawn Vaughn ran once for a loss of one. Fournette, who finished with only 19 yards rushing on nine carries, apparently voiced his disapproval with not being utilized.

"Rachaad White came off the field, went over to him [Fournette] and said, 'We need you,'" Wolfson said. "Such respect between these two guys."

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Monday he was unaware of any sideline exchange involving Fournette.

“I didn’t see or hear anything about that," Bowles said.

The Bucs' rushing attack has been stuck in the mud all season long. Fournette has only 405 yards on the ground on 121 carries, while White (38 carries for 117 yards) hasn't been able to do much either.

Winning on Sunday masked some of the issues the team has, so it will be interesting to see if Fournette's frustration pops up again down the road.