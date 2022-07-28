Report: Bucs Star Feared To Have Suffered Serious Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was carted off the practice field this Thursday. The latest update on his injury isn't promising at all.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers fear that Jensen suffered a serious knee injury.

The Buccaneers are still conducting more tests on Jensen's knee. They hope to know more about his status in the next few days.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Jensen's injury is "not looking good."

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed Jensen's injury during his press conference this afternoon.

"That usually happens when you have a player like right who is obviously a very good player but also just a great person and a leader, and his toughness -- things like that, about him, that define him," Licht said when discussing how the tone of Thursday's practice changed once Jensen went down, via ESPN. "When a player like that gets hurt and he's played through several injuries in his career, without missing any time, it deflates everybody. We'll wait to find out what it is and we're hoping for the best."

Jensen, 31, signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers this offseason. He's coming off a season where he earned Pro Bowl honors.

If Jensen has to miss an extended period of time, the Buccaneers could potentially bring in veteran offensive lineman JC Tretter.