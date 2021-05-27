Report: Bucs WR Antonio Brown Facing Another Lawsuit

Earlier this year Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was able to get a lawsuit stemming from assault allegations dismissed. But while that legal battle is over, he now faces a new challenge in the courtroom.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brown faces a new civil lawsuit coming from the sports marketing company KCB Marketing. Per the report, KCB Marketing is alleging that Brown did not pay commission on $2.4 million that they say they helped him earn.

“In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Broward County, the company, KCB Marketing, said it worked with Brown for several years to help him secure marketing deals,” the Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker wrote. “They signed an agreement in July 2017 to continue working together and to resolve Brown’s previously existing, undisclosed outstanding balance for commission.”

The allegation dates back to 2018, when Brown was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. KCB Marketing are reportedly seeking over $100,000 in damages.

NEWS: #Bucs WR Antonio Brown faces another civil lawsuit, this time from a sports marketing company that alleges he didn't pay commission on the $2.4 million they helped him earn. https://t.co/0Y5NNTGvjc — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) May 27, 2021

Antonio Brown recently re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inking a one-year, $3.075 million deal for a second run with the defending Super Bowl champions.

His first signing wasn’t without some controversy, as he had to serve an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy before he could see the field. But once he finally got on the field, he became a valuable contributor to the team’s Super Bowl run.

Fortunately for Brown, this latest lawsuit probably won’t earn him a suspension like the last one did.

How many receptions, yards and touchdowns will Antonio Brown have in 2021?