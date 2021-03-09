Shaquil Barrett proved essential to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl run last season. The Bucs’ organization would like to keep him in Tampa for the foreseeable future as a result.

Tampa Bay franchise tagged wide receiver Chris Godwin on Tuesday, which opens the door for the Bucs to sign Barrett to a longterm extension. That’s exactly what the Bucs are aiming to do this off-season, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

“Having tagged WR Chris Godwin, I’m told the Bucs have begun discussions in earnest on a long-term deal with Shaq Barrett, one of the stars of Super Bowl LV and a crucial edge-rusher in Todd Bowles’ defense,” Breer tweeted on Tuesday. “Barrett won’t come cheap. But Tampa’s working on keeping him.”

The Bucs clearly believe Barrett is essential to the organization’s longterm plans. Can you blame them? The edge-rusher took control of Super Bowl LV and helped Tampa take down the Kansas City Chiefs.

By franchise tagging Chris Godwin, it also means the Bucs won’t franchise tag Shaquil Barrett. That means he’ll either hit free agency or agree to a longterm deal with Tampa Bay, the latter being the expected outcome.

It’s probable Barrett and the Bucs have already agreed to terms on a new deal, which is why Tampa franchise tagged Godwin instead of Barrett. But those terms have yet to be reported on.

For now, it appears Barrett will resign with the Bucs, keeping an essential player for Todd Bowles’ defense next season and beyond.