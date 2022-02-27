Report: How Bruce Arians Feels About Jameis Winston Reunion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new starting quarterback in 2022 now that Tom Brady is retired. But if you think that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is readying for a reunion with former starter Jameis Winston, you’re sorely mistaken.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Bucs insider Rick Stroud shot down the idea that Arians might bring Winston back. Stroud explained that Arians doesn’t want him back.

“I don’t think Bruce Arians is fine with it. Been there, done that. There was a time when they were 7-7 in his one year here under Bruce. I thought he was going to make it, he threw for like 460-something two games in a row. Then they played Houston… then they played Atlanta and he threw both those games away. I saw on Bruce’s face that day he had reached his limit with Jameis Winston,” Stroud said, via SportsNaut.

Stroud said that Arians’ belief isn’t necessarily shared by the coaching staff though. He said that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen would both be happy to have Winston under center.

“I will tell you this. There are two coaches there that would have him tomorrow. One is Byron Leftwich, who wished he had more than eight months with him. The other one is Clyde Christensen, his quarterbacks coach. Both those guys, I think would be fine with Jameis.”

While #GoBucs mull over their QB options for 2022, we asked @NFLSTROUD about the 7-ring wearing, movie-starring, @TomBrady elephant in the room:#NFL pic.twitter.com/42K4MJWlCE — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 24, 2022

Jameis Winston was a five-year starter in Tampa Bay, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading passer. His single-season marks are second only to Tom Brady.

But turnovers plagued the Bucs for the entirety of Winston’s time there. And when the option came to dump Winston, Arians did so without hesitation.

Winston has spent the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Where will Jameis Winston play in 2022?