Report: How Long Buccaneers Can Keep Tom Brady On Roster

Less than two weeks ago, Tom Brady announced he was stepping away from the NFL after 22 seasons. For now though, Brady remains on the Buccaneers’ roster.

Tampa Bay has to keep him there until at least June 1. If they cut Brady before then, they’d be left with a hefty $32 million cap hit for 2022.

How about after that though? Could the Bucs keep Brady rostered in the event he changes his mind at the 11th hour and decides to play football again?

They can, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

After June 1, they’re not required to do anything. According to the NFL, the Buccaneers can keep Brady on the active roster all year long if they choose, regardless of whether he does or doesn’t show up — and regardless of whether he says or does anything that makes his retirement officially official. Financially, it’s not a huge difference. He has a compensation package of $2.545 million in 2022 and a cap number of $10.545 million. Retirement (or any other move that removes him from the roster) would save only $2.545 million.

Much has been made about Brady’s “never say never” declaration when he was asked recently if he’d ever return to the NFL. Last week, Brady’s former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman also said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Brady ultimately came back.

If he does, the Bucs could stand to benefit by doing nothing at all but waiting.