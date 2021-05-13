Report: How Tom Brady Reacted To Bucs Drafting Quarterback

In the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected highly-touted QB prospect Kyle Trask, no doubt with the intention of making him their future starter. So how did Tom Brady feel about the team bringing a QB on board?

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Bucs general manager Jason Licht said he told Brady what the team was doing. Brady responded by thanking Licht for letting him know and said he’s all in favor of anything that’ll “make the team better.”

“Yeah, I gave him that heads up,” Licht said, via ProFootballTalk. “He almost responded ‘I appreciate you for letting me know. You didn’t need to let me know, but I appreciate it. Whatever we have to do to make the team better.’”

Brady took it a step further, reaching out to Trask after the Buccaneers drafted him. Trask told NFL Network that it meant a lot to him.

The Green Bay Packers got into a lot of trouble with Aaron Rodgers last year for drafting Jordan Love in the first round without talking to him about it. Clearly the Buccaneers didn’t want to upset the QB who just delivered them a Super Bowl crown.

Trask was a star for the Florida Gators in 2020. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the FBS in touchdowns, breaking multiple Florida records in the process.

Now he gets a chance to get at least one year learning under Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers are setting themselves up very well for the future. And Tom Brady is graciously doing what he can to help them.