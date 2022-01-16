Report: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Tristan Wirfs

Earlier: Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down on the first drive of today’s playoff game with an apparent ankle injury.

Wirfs has not returned to the field, though FOX showed the 2020 first-round pick attempting to work through some drills on the sideline. Now, we have a reported diagnosis for his ailing ankle.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Wirfs suffered a high-ankle sprain and is unlikely to play again this afternoon.

Bucs All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter, per source. Doesn't look like he'll be able to return today. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 16, 2022

Tampa Bay currently leads the Eagles 17-0 late in the second quarter. The Bucs have been in complete control thus far, so they can afford to leave Wirfs on the sideline.

However, if Howe’s report is accurate, it’s not good news for next weekend and beyond. A high-ankle sprain can linger for a long time, and is especially problematic for an offensive lineman.

Wirfs, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, did not miss a snap during the regular season. Eight-year veteran Josh Wells has replaced him at right tackle today.

Update: Despite his injury, Wirfs returned to the game moments ago.

Tristan Wirfs is back for the #Bucs, huge. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2022

However, he appears to be moving gingerly on his right ankle, so we’ll see how long he lasts.