Report: Injury Update For Bucs Star Tristan Wirfs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly suffered another huge blow to their offensive line during training camp.

On Tuesday morning, Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field. Josh Wells replaced him for the rest of practice.

Thankfully, the latest update on Wirfs is very encouraging.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs' injury isn't considered serious.

The Buccaneers can't afford to lose another starter on their offensive line. Last week, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice.

Wirfs, 23, has been an outstanding player for the Buccaneers since being drafted in 2020. Last season, he was named first team All-Pro.

Tampa Bay's coaching staff should provide an update on Wirfs' status later this Tuesday. For now though, it sounds like he dodged a major injury.