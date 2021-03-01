Report: More Details Emerge From Tom Brady’s Knee Injury

Tom Brady continues to demonstrate what incredible durability he has. The latest revelation about the knee injury he played through Super Bowl LV with is the latest example.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, there’s reason to believe that Brady played through the Super Bowl with a more significant injury. Volin quoted a source who said, “When [the extent of the injury] comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently said that Brady may need until June to recover from the “cleanup” he’s getting on his knee. But Arians isn’t concerned about Brady missing any offseason activities. He feels that Brady can contribute just by standing around and coaching.

“Tom doesn’t need it,” Arians said last week. “He doesn’t have to be out there throwing it anymore. He can be standing there coaching the [expletive] out of them.”

Bruce Arians says it should be "somewhere around June" before Tom Brady is able to fully practice after his knee surgery. Says Brady doesn't need to throw, can just "coach the shit out of" his teammates in offseason. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 24, 2021

Tom Brady completed 75-percent of his passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP award after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over his career, Brady has shown a tremendous ability to stay healthy. He has not missed a game due to injury since 2008, and has otherwise played every game he was eligible for since 2001.

If it turns out that Brady was able to beat one of the NFL’s best teams with an extensive knee injury, it’ll be yet another huge notch in his belt.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this one.