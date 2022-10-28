Report Reveals What Tom Brady Did After Ugly Loss vs. Ravens

Thursday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens didn't end up being a "get-right game" for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers looked exhausted in the second half of action, giving up 24 points in the final 30 minutes.

From a statistical standpoint, Brady had a fine performance. He completed 26-of-44 pass attempts for 325 yards with one touchdown.

However, the Buccaneers were unable to get anything going on offense until the final six minutes of the game.

Following the loss to the Ravens, it was reported that Brady remained seated at his locker in full uniform for an extended period of time. He was the last player on the Buccaneers to take off their pads.

We all know that Brady hates losing. His competitive fire has been his greatest attribute since the start of his pro career.

With the Buccaneers sitting at 3-5, Brady has to be extremely frustrated that his 2022 campaign hasn't played out the way he hoped it would.

The Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 6 at home.