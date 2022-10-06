Report: 1 Thing Could Save Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Page Six dropped a bombshell report that said Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have both hired divorce attorneys. Although that's not a great sign for their marriage, there's still some hope for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

According to Us Weekly, Bundchen has not yet closed the door on her marriage with Brady. She wants to see Brady put in the work and show more support.

"Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her," a source told Us Weekly.

Us Weekly added that Brady and Bundchen are still living apart. They've reportedly been at odds for months.

Brady and Bundchen tied the knot in 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

Bundchen was recently spotted with their children at a gym in Miami. Several people pointed out that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Despite all the drama and speculation surrounding their marriage, Brady and Bundchen have not issued any public statements.