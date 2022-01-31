Report: Tom Brady Getting More Interested In Non-Football Things

There have been numerous Tom Brady retirement rumors the last few days, though Brady has still not officially announced his plan for the 2022 season.

Family will definitely be factoring into his decision since he’s 44, though there could be some other factors as well.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham spoke on a couple of those other components in an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“The last two months of the season were just different, and I heard about it,” Wickersham said. “Obviously, Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter heard about it. It just seemed like he was more interested in some of the things that he had started to create this season that really had nothing to do with football, most obviously the Brady Brand. I think when Adam and Jeff had that report, I think a week ago, that he was noncommittal towards returning, I think that was a big tell.”

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported over the weekend that Brady would be retiring after 22 seasons.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Other reporters shared some conflicting information, including Michael Silver of BallySports.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

It’s not known when a decision is coming, but it’s clear that the team is willing to wait as long as they need for one.