The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Tom Brady Getting More Interested In Non-Football Things

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom BradyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There have been numerous Tom Brady retirement rumors the last few days, though Brady has still not officially announced his plan for the 2022 season.

Family will definitely be factoring into his decision since he’s 44, though there could be some other factors as well.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham spoke on a couple of those other components in an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“The last two months of the season were just different, and I heard about it,” Wickersham said. “Obviously, Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter heard about it. It just seemed like he was more interested in some of the things that he had started to create this season that really had nothing to do with football, most obviously the Brady Brand. I think when Adam and Jeff had that report, I think a week ago, that he was noncommittal towards returning, I think that was a big tell.”

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported over the weekend that Brady would be retiring after 22 seasons.

Other reporters shared some conflicting information, including Michael Silver of BallySports.

It’s not known when a decision is coming, but it’s clear that the team is willing to wait as long as they need for one.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.