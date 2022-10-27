Report: Tom Brady, Ryan Fitzpatrick Have Surprising Pregame Moment

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets after the Patriots defeat the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It appears Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick have settled their differences.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Brady and Fitzpatrick embraced each other on the field prior to this Thursday's game between the Buccaneers and Ravens.

Fitzpatrick is an analyst for Amazon Prime Video, the home of "Thursday Night Football" for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, he revealed that he felt disrespected by Brady during his playing career.

"I’ve told this story before, but he just pisses me off because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our ass—every single year they’re beating us," Fitzpatrick said. "We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start, and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them.

“It was like wonderful to see and runs straight off, like no handshake, no quarterback middle-of-the-field where the cameras are, ‘Hey, stay healthy, buddy.’ You know, pat me on the head and let me go. He just ran straight off. It bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that it was like, let’s make this dude respect me.”

Hopefully, this Thursday's encounter between Brady and Fitzpatrick is a sign that they buried the hatchet.

The Buccaneers and Ravens will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fitzpatrick will provide his analysis of the game at halftime and after the final whistle is blown.