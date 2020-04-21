Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made His Thoughts On Gronk’s Return Clear

A short time ago, we got a massive news bomb in the NFL. Rob Gronkowski is coming back to the NFL, and he’s teaming up with Tom Brady in Tampa.

In the matter of a half hour, reports of Gronk’s pending comeback quickly materialized into a completed trade between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pats still owned the tight end’s rights despite the fact he retired from the NFL after the 2018 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are sending Gronk and a seventh-round pick southbound in exchange for Tampa Bay’s fourth-rounder. The trade will be finalized before Thursday’s NFL Draft, pending a physical.

Clearly, Brady is on board with reestablishing his connection with Gronk. If there was any doubt about this, a trade wouldn’t have happened.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to confirm Brady was on board.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has, in fact, begin putting on weight for a return to football, sources say. He’s ready. He wants to return. And Tom Brady wants him back for the #Bucs, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski sat out the 2019 season and began pursuing a WWE career. He actually won the 24/7 title at Wrestlemania 36 earlier this month.

Assuming Gronkowski has added weight back on–he looked noticeably slimmer in retirement–and is healthy, he could be a major weapon for Tampa Bay in 2020. The Bucs’ receiving corps already includes star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate.

The next step for the Bucs is finding a trade partner for another tight end on their roster, 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard. Howard fell out of favor in Tampa Bay but should draw significant interest on the trade market.