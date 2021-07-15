Report: Tom Brady’s Offseason Surgery Has Been Identified

Earlier this offseason, football fans were surprised to learn that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady underwent surgery.

The star quarterback had just led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title over the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans later learned that he did so with a knee injury that required surgery after the season.

Brady refused to give details on the injury, stating only that it was “pretty serious.” Well, on Thursday afternoon, fans learned just how serious it was: Brady had a partially torn MCL.

Here’s more, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times:

Brady did it while playing with a partially torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee that he sustained in his final season with the Patriots. The injury gradually worsened during his first year with the Bucs and he finally had surgery to repair the MCL in late February after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.

The injury news only adds to the legend of Tom Brady. He was able to take down Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in the NFC playoff race and then won convincingly over Patrick Mahomes.

All of that while dealing with a partially torn ligament in his knee.

What will he and the Bucs do when he’s healthy? We’ll find out in just a few months.