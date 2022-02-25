Report: What Buccaneers Think About Potential Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not long after his retirement, Brady teased fans when he said “never say never” about a potential comeback. Ever since then, rumors of Brady coming back and playing for a different team have floated around.

The San Francisco 49ers have been a popular team mentioned for Brady if he decides to make a comeback. However, the Buccaneers reportedly believe the seven-time Super Bowl champion wouldn’t play for any other team – if he decides to come back, of course.

That’s according to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud. During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Stroud said the Buccaneers “believe” Brady would play in Tampa if he came back.

“If he wants to play, they believe he would play here because at 45, does he really want to go to another team, learn a new offense, new players, all of that?” Stroud said.

The Buccaneers would obviously like to have Brady back for another season. At this point, it seems like Brady is ready to run off into the sunset, though.

If he does decide to come back, plenty of teams will be interested in landing the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s services.

Will Brady come back to the NFL for another season?