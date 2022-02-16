Report: What Tom Brady’s Peers Believe About His Retirement

The Spun

Two weeks ago, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His announcement came after ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed he would be retiring, rather than playing one more season. Not long later, though, Brady left the door open for a potential return.

According to a new report from NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, some people believe Brady wants to keep playing. Giardi suggested Brady felt like he was forced into retirement.

“A lot of people feel like [Brady] was almost forced in that direction [to retire],” Giardi said when talking about Brady’s exit from the NFL. “And [he] doesn’t wanna go in that direction just yet.”

“The situation in Tampa — they ran it back last year; they didn’t win a title,” Giardi reported. “Now, there’s some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn’t seem that’s gonna be the case. Maybe, just maybe, Tom Brady is looking elsewhere, and saying, ‘I can’t win a title here, but maybe I can win one elsewhere.’ I think that’s something to follow into the offseason here. Because again, he did not close the door on playing football.”

It would be wild to see Brady on a third team in as many years. However, he showed he still has it by leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns during the 2021 season.

