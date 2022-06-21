Report: When Rob Gronkowski Decided He Was Retiring

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all."

While this is a tough blow to the Buccaneers' passing game, the coaching staff saw this move coming. That's because Gronkowski informed the team of his plans last week, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers just wrapped up mandatory minicamp before Gronkowski made his decision.

With Gronkowski out of the picture, Cameron Brate is set to be the starting tight end for the Buccaneers. He had 30 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

The Buccaneers also have a potential impact player waiting in the wings in Cade Otton. The front office selected him with the 106th overall pick in this year's draft.