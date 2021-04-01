Report: Where The Buccaneers Stand With Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved pretty quickly to reach new deals with stars from last year such as Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett and even a redone deal with Tom Brady. But one notable and outspoken member of their Super Bowl team remains unsigned: Six-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.

But according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, a deal doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon. Garafolo reported on Thursday that Brown and the Bucs are not close in terms of money on a potential contract.

Brown got $2 million for his services to the Bucs in 2020. Garafolo noted that the Bucs want to bring Brown back for similar money, but Brown wants a lot more.

“They want to bring him back, the Bucs do. Just at a different number than he has in mind right now,” Garafolo said on Good Morning Football.

From @gmfb on the #Buccaneers and Antonio Brown having talks this week, with a big gap in money still to be bridged. pic.twitter.com/dmMVXof8wj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 1, 2021

Antonio Brown joined the Bucs in the middle of the 2020 season and played eight regular season games plus three of their four postseason games.

He had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four TDs in the regular season. In the postseason he added eight catches for 81 yards and two TDs, including one of Tom Brady’s touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV.

But Brown didn’t quite reach the level he was playing at when he was a perennial Pro Bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And there’s a chance his knack for courting off-the-field controversy could be an obstacle to a bigger deal from the Bucs or almost any other team.

Will Antonio Brown re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or will he play the 2021 season for someone else?