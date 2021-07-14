Report: Where The Buccaneers Stand With Chris Godwin

The deadline for NFL players on the franchise tag to sign long-term extensions is fast-approaching, and nothing has happened yet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, no deal between the two parties is expected before the deadline on Thursday. However, Rapoport noted that the Buccaneers value Godwin as “a core player.”

Per the report, the Buccaneers will continue to work with Godwin on getting him a long term deal though. So this might not be his final year with the team.

Last season, Godwin was limited by injuries to 12 games. But he still finished as the team’s second-leading receiver in the regular season with 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

The #Bucs and star WR Chris Godwin are not expected to reach a long-term extension by tomorrow’s deadline, sources say, though the team clearly values Godwin as a core player. They will work to keep him long-term this coming offseason, as they did this past offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2021

Chris Godwin really rose to prominence in 2019, when he burst onto the scene with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. While he didn’t put up Pro Bowl numbers in 2020, he proved to be an excellent weapon during their Super Bowl run.

In the Wildcard Round against the Washington Football Team, Godwin had five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win. Two weeks later he had a team-leading 110 yards in the NFC Championship Game that propelled the Bucs to Super Bowl LV.

Godwin had two receptions for nine yards in the Super Bowl as Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski did the heavy-lifting on offense.

Will Chris Godwin receive a long-term deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?