Report: Why Antonio Brown Refused To Come Back Into Game

It looks like we finally have a reason for why Bucs receiver Antonio Brown decided to quit on the team on Sunday.

At first, it seemed like it was a scuffle between teammates but it appeared to be with members of the coaching staff.

Brown was reportedly told to go back into the game by head coach Bruce Arians and it snowballed from there, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Midway through the game yesterday, Bruce Arians and the offensive staff told Antonio Brown to go into the game. They believed that he was healthy,” Rapoport said. “Antonio Brown did not believe he was healthy. He had been battling an ankle injury for the last several weeks. He did not practice Thursday, and did not practice Friday.”

“I know, personally, I had some doubts whether or not he’d be able to be out there and play. What he told the staff, from what I understand, is that he was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy. The response then from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was, ‘If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here.’”

After that occurred, the Bucs threw him off the sideline and then cut him from the team. Brown finished the contest with 26 yards receiving on three catches.

This roster cut comes a week after Arians stood by Brown after he was caught with a fake vaccination card and then was suspended by the NFL.

It’s unknown if Brown will play in the NFL again after burning bridges with a third team.