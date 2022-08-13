Reporter Said Tom Brady Looked "Miserable" During Last Practice Before Leave

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a failed third down conversion against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Tom Brady will be away from the team for 10 days due to personal reasons.

While on The Herd this week, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe shared his thoughts on Brady's current situation.

Volin told Colin Cowherd that Brady "looked miserable" at one of the team's practice sessions. Of course, this was before his latest absence.

“I do wonder where his head is at right now,” Volin said. “He was so good at 44, there is no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head is not fully into it. I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday and he looked miserable.”

Volin then listed some potential reasons for why Brady could be frustrated in Tampa.

“I don’t think he loves the humidity in Tampa; it is very swampy out here every morning. His buddy Gronk has retired, that’s his running mate, that’s his guy, and now he looks all over the field and he’s throwing to Kyle Rudolph, Chris Godwin is banged up and we’re not sure when he’s going to be himself again. Brady’s center [Ryan Jensen] goes down. There are just a lot of things going on with the team, and we also know playing with the Bucs was not his No. 1 wish this year. If he had gotten his way, he'd be running the Dolphins.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles expects to have Brady back after the team's second preseason game on Aug. 20.

As long as Brady is under center, the Buccaneers will be considered a contender in the NFC.