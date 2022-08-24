Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp this Wednesday.

Breer claims Jones looks "smooth" on the practice field. He said the veteran wideout is playing fast and has clicked with Tom Brady.

If Jones is healthy once again, the Buccaneers should get a lot of production out of him. When he was on the field for most of the 2019 season, he had over 1,300 receiving yards.

The Buccaneers signed Jones right before the start of training camp. He has only been around the team for about a month, but he seems to be picking up the playbook at a fast rate.

"Everything's coming to me," Jones said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."

Jones hasn't played in the Buccaneers' first two preseason games. It's unclear if we'll see him on the field for their preseason finale.