Richard Sherman Addresses Summer Arrest After Signing With Bucs

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman to their roster. During his introductory press conference, he was very open about a concerning situation that took place this past summer.

In July, Sherman was arrested and accused of crashing his car into a construction zone and breaking into his in-laws’ home in Seattle. He then plead not guilty to five misdemeanor chargers.

Instead of ignoring any questions about his past, Sherman was very honest about that entire experience. The future Hall of Famer revealed that he made some changes to his life and received counseling to get back on the right track.

“It led to some really positive changes – some help, some therapies, some tools that I didn’t have before — to address some things that you kind of let stack up in your mind,” Sherman said. “You never have time to address them. It’s not the right moment. It’s not the right place in your life to deal with these emotions and feelings.

“It really forced me to step back and go ask for help and get the help I need and to not be afraid, to be proud to ask. And in that, it’s been remarkable how many other people have said they had the same issue. Because you always feel like you’re alone. You always feel like you’re the only one dealing with this.”

Sherman on the mental health counseling he has received following his arrest in July ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4qB7T8r1qf — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) September 29, 2021

Richard Sherman doesn’t expect his legal situation to be resolved until after this season is over. Nonetheless, he seems more than willing to expand on what actually took place in July.

The Buccaneers are going to need Sherman for the rest of this regular season, as their secondary is currently depleted due to injuries.

[Tampa Bay Times]