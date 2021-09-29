Richard Sherman Reveals The Message From Tom Brady

Richard Sherman announced on his podcast Wednesday that he will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the remainder of the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million and will plug-in to the defending champs depleted secondary as soon as possible.

Sherman had gone unsigned after being released by the San Fransisco 49ers last March. An injury-ridden 2020 season and an off-the-field incident involving his wife and her family resulted in the 33-year-old remaining a free agent throughout the summer. The Buccaneers were one of many teams that eventually reached out to the five-time All-Pro and offered him the best all-around deal.

Apart from giving Sherman a chance to win a second Super Bowl, Tampa Bay offered the veteran cornerback another unique opportunity: the chance to play with Tom Brady. In fact, a conversation between the two players was a major reason why the 33-year-old defensive back signed with the Buccaneers.

According to Sara Walsh, Sherman relayed a story that Brady gave him a call when he was weighing his options and said “You better come or you’re going to regret not coming.” Sherman agreed that Tampa Bay was the best spot to chase a Super Bowl trophy and put pen to paper this week.

Sherman played in just five games for the 49ers last year, but is only two seasons removed one of his five Pro Bowl-caliber performances. He may be 33, but he can still hang with the league’s best wide receivers and give the Buccaneers a crucial veteran presence in the secondary.

For the time being, Sherman will just be needed to provide depth in Tampa Bay. The Bucs already lost a handful of cornerbacks to early season injuries and still need additional bodies to anchor the back-end of the defense.

Brady and head coach Bruce Arians will hope that Sherman can be that crucial piece and help carry Tampa’s secondary all the way to Super Bowl LVI.