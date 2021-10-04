Richard Sherman Gives Honest Assessment Of His Debut

Richard Sherman didn’t have a strong debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Sherman, 33, signed with the Bucs last week. He then miraculously suited up and played for Tampa Bay against the Patriots on Sunday. His rust was evident, yet often overshadowed by his veteran presence and high-football IQ.

Sherman still feels like he has plenty of work to do, though. He admitted as much via Twitter on Monday morning.

“A lot of work to do,” Sherman said. “Not my best day of football but grateful for the win. Felt great to be back. It will get cleaned up! Preciate the support from everyone. 10 toes down regardless of circumstance.”

Richard Sherman is going to end up playing an integral role on the Buccaneers defense the rest of this season.

The veteran defensive back didn’t even know Tampa Bay’s defensive play calls. Linebacker Devin White told him the coverage for each individual play and Sherman went out and executed the call.

“We were out there letting him know like, ‘This coverage you’ve got this,’ and ‘Play this,’” White said of Sherman, via TampaBay.com. “You tell him what to do and he’ll do it. So I think that’s what made it easier.”