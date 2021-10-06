Richard Sherman Has Honest Reaction To His Buccaneers Debut

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Richard Sherman to their roster last week, no one really expected him to play a huge role in Sunday night’s game against the New England Patriots. An injury to Carlton Davis, however, changed the team’s plans for him.

Once the Buccaneers lost Davis to a quad injury, Sherman was asked to play as many snaps as possible at cornerback. He ended up getting 58 snaps in his debut with the team.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Sherman was pretty open about his debut with Tampa Bay. The future Hall of Famer revealed that the original plan was for him to play a few snaps with scheduled breaks in between.

Sherman also admit that his legs felt like Jell-O by the fourth quarter. After all, it was the first time he played in an NFL game since the 2020 season.

CB Richard Sherman said the original plan for Sunday night was for him to play some but get breaks. Then he realized there would be no subs after Carlton Davis got hurt. Said his legs felt like Jello by the 4th quarter. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 6, 2021

Overall, it was a solid debut for Sherman. He finished Sunday night’s game with seven total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was clearly impressed with Sherman’s performance, as he raved about the veteran cornerback after the game.

“It’s amazing,” Arians said, via ProFootballTalk. “He played really, really well. You know, he had the one penalty, but no, I was really, really pleased with Sherm and Pierre [Desir].”

With the Buccaneers’ secondary still banged up, Sherman will most likely receive a lot of playing time this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.