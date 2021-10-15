The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Richard Sherman on Sept. 29 due to a plethora of injuries in their secondary. Roughly two weeks later, the All-Pro cornerback went down with a hamstring injury.

During the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sherman pulled up on a play and immediately grabbed his hamstring. He then went back to the locker room and did not return to the game.

On Friday afternoon, Sherman went on Twitter to provide an update on his status. Although he didn’t reveal how long he’ll be out for, he promised his fans that he’ll be back soon.

“Disappointed. Going to bounce back soon,” Sherman wrote. “Asked a lot from my body in a short amount of time. Will be back better.”

It certainly sounds like Sherman will have to miss some time due to this hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers are already missing cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting. The former is nursing a quad injury, whereas the latter suffered a dislocated elbow in the season opener.

Now that Richard Sherman is also out, the Buccaneers will need to rely on Ross Cockrell, Jamel Dean and Pierre Desir to handle the cornerback position moving forward. Dean actually had an impressive interception last night against the Eagles.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Buccaneers can keep this “next man up” mentality going in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.

[Richard Sherman]